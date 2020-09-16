Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District audit committee, 5:30 p.m., cafeteria.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning room.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Common Council budget session, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs, noon, board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
