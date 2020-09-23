Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., district office, DL room.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
THURSDAY
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.