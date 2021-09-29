Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Milford Town Board budget workshop, 6 p.m. town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Finance/HR Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

SUNY Oneonta College Council, 4 p.m., Zoom video conference.

THURSDAY

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Ethics Board, 4:30 p.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. Conference call number 515-604-9094. Access code: 886-198-158.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

