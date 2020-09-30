Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

WEDNESDAY

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

THURSDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Auditorium. 

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m. 

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 2021 budget workshop, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

Tags

Recommended for you