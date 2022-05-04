Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., budget hearing, 6 p.m., regular meeting, OHS large group instruction room. 

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education budget hearing and board meeting, 6:30 p.m., high school library. 

THURSDAY

Central Bridge Water and Sewer District, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, Church Street.

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, public hearing on school investment plan to be followed by regular meeting,  6:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education budget hearing, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

