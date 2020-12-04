Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
MONDAY
Cobleskill Village annual organizational meeting, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 1 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town and Village board joint meeting, 6:30 p.m.; regular town board meeting to follow, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, annual election, 6 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
Worcester Fire District Commissioners, annual election, 7 pm., firehouse.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., on Zoom. For info: www.franklincsd.org.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, Milford.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
South New Berlin Fire District annual election, 6 to 9 p.m., firehouse.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.