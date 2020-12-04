Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

MONDAY

Cobleskill Village annual organizational meeting, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St.

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 1 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town and Village board joint meeting, 6:30 p.m.; regular town board meeting to follow, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, annual election, 6 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

Worcester Fire District Commissioners, annual election, 7 pm., firehouse.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. 

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., on Zoom. For info: www.franklincsd.org

Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, Milford. 

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.

South New Berlin Fire District annual election, 6 to 9 p.m., firehouse. 

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

THURSDAY

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public  library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

