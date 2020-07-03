MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education re-organizational meeting, 6 p.m., board room. To be livestreamed at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, annual re-organizational meeting, regular meeting, public hearing to consider changes to code of conduct, 10 a.m., video conference: https://tinyurl.com/yapfstd8.

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

THURSDAY

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, firehouse, East Street.

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

