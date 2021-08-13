Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

 Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

 Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

 Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.

WEDNESDAY

 Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4 p.m., Instructional Support Services Center, Oneonta.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office, distance learning room. 

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library. 

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. 

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., distance learning room. 

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee, 5:30 p.m., board room, high school. 

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

