Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
MONDAY
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 9 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/y3l5v6fv.
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room and https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 8:15 a.m., district office, if needed.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
