MONDAY

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 9 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/y3l5v6fv.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room and https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 8:15 a.m., district office, if needed.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

