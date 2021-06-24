Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
MONDAY
Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., Cooperstown Central School cafeteria, 39 Linden Ave.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
No meetings reported.
WEDNESDAY
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.