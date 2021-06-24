Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

MONDAY

Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., Cooperstown Central School cafeteria, 39 Linden Ave.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

No meetings reported.    

WEDNESDAY

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

THURSDAY

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you