Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Oneonta Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 7:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Education Board, 6 p.m., tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners special meeting, 9 a.m., Fire House.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Education Board, 7 p.m., school library.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Gilboa Town Board, 6: 30 p.m., Zoom, Meeting ID: 5626405436, Password: 6400.
Otsego County Board, 10 a.m., tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
