Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.

Oneonta Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 7:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Education Board, 6 p.m., tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

Worcester Fire District Board of Commissioners special meeting, 9 a.m., Fire House.

WEDNESDAY

Cooperstown Education Board, 7 p.m., school library.

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Gilboa Town Board, 6: 30 p.m., Zoom, Meeting ID: 5626405436, Password: 6400.

Otsego County Board, 10 a.m., tinyurl.com/ycf63mmd

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

