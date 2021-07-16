Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

MONDAY

Board of Directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, 7 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Village Board/Board of Water Commissioners/Health Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 4 River St.

TUESDAY

Cooperstown Village Planning Board, 4:30 p.m., village office building, 22 Main St.

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

 Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

WEDNESDAY

 Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m.,  Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

THURSDAY

Cooperstown Village Finance Committee, 9 a.m., village office building, 22 Main St. 

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.  

FRIDAY

No meetings reported. 

