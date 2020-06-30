Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, organizational meeting, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., tinyurl.com/yazlwxfx.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, organizational meeting, 5:30 p.m., auditorium.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
