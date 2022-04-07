Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
MONDAY
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Fulton Town Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road, West Fulton.
Gilboa Town Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 373 State Route 990V, suite 1.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
Worcester Fire District Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Laurens Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall 300 Main St.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Meadows office building, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
