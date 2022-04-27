Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego Town Historic Demolition Committee, 4:30 p.m., town barn, Fly Creek. Purpose: Fly Creek Hotel demolition application and process.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., via videoconference. For access info: sbachman@cls.org.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Industrial Development Agency and Otsego County Capital Resource Corporation boards of directors, 8 a.m., online at https://meet.goto.com/586154637.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Facilities Committee, 5 p.m., board room, high school.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
