Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Meadows building, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 29 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Oneonta City Economic Development Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7p.m., library, 42 Gardiner Place.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 pm., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, 7 p.m., City Hall, 258 Main St.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
