 MONDAY

Cooperstown Village Tree Committee, 9 a.m., meet at Fenimore Lane and Chestnut Street

Cooperstown Village Parks Committee, 3 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.,

Walton Central School District Board of Education Facilities Committee, 5:30 p.m., to be live streamed on district’s YouTube channel.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Cooperstown Village Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board, 5 p.m., on Zoom.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., to be live streamed on district’s YouTube channel.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cooperstown Village Police Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Cooperstown Village Doubleday Field Committee, 3 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., on Zoom. Link available at www.oneontacsd.org

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

THURSDAY

Cooperstown Village Streets Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m. For info: www.franklincsd.org

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

FRIDAY

SUNY Oneonta College Council, 1:30 p.m., on Zoom. For info: kim.macleod@oneonta.edu

