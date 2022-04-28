Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
MONDAY
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m.. Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 1 p.m., Meadows county office building, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing and meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Schoharie Town ZBA, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Milford Central School District Board of Education budget hearing and meeting, 7:30 p.m., room 116.
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing and meeting, 6 p.m., high school board room.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., budget hearing, 6 p.m., regular meeting, OHS large group instruction room.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education budget hearing and board meeting, 6:30 p.m., high school library.
THURSDAY
Central Bridge Water and Sewer District, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, Church Street.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education budget hearing, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
