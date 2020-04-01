For Andy Puritz, a 66-year-old, self-employed criminal defense lawyer in Oneonta, belonging to the Democratic Party is about belief in good citizenship.
“The bottom line is, we live an ordered society, a society that calls on people to engage in acts of good citizenship,” he said. “The Democratic Party has always fostered this kind of community and sense of good citizenship — of looking out for your fellow neighbor, citizen or American. At least in the 20th and 21st centuries, we’ve always done a better job of recognizing that than the other guys, so I’ve always felt at home in the Democratic Party.”
Though Puritz initially supported Julian Castro for president, he said, he is now “absolutely” behind former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I’ve always liked Joe Biden, but the guy I liked best at the beginning was Julian Castro,” he said. “I thought he was the right combination of moderate to liberal in policy, super experienced, super articulate and really motivated by a desire to see the government work well. What he did not have was the ability to win votes … in the general election and it doesn’t matter what your philosophy is, if you don’t get into office, you can’t put any of your philosophies into effect.
“But (Biden) is a great guy; he’s earned it,” Puritz said. “The mistakes he’s made along the way were all good-faith mistakes and everybody is entitled to screw up, we’re all human beings. He has experience going back decades and that does count for a lot and I know his motives are all good. A lot will depend on his pick for running mate … and I wish they were all 20 years younger, Trump included, because it affects the way you view the world, but I’m happy to support Biden.”
Puritz said he considers health care, climate change and public education chief political concerns.
“Health care is super important and that’s why I supported and still do support Obamacare,” he said. “It’s the greatest single thing we’ve done since Medicare for this country and really worthwhile using it and keeping it. It’s been 100 years that presidents have been trying to get universal health care for this country … and lots of great and not-so-great presidents have pushed for universal health care, but Obama got it done. To re-litigate the exact same issue when there are so many other important things to do really strikes me as a waste of good will, so that’s No. 1.”
Puritz said climate change, which he called “an existential threat,” is his “No. 2” concern.
“Your kids and grandkids, do you really want them suffering with a variety of new and unanswerable problems?” he asked. “We have a responsibility to this generation and the next generation after that. We have to start repairing the damage that Trump has done to our worldwide position on that.”
Public education, Puritz said, is a priority for its potential to uplift.
“I believe strongly in public education, but I don’t believe in free tuition for everybody,” he said. “I think it’s politically impossible. I believe in compromise and moderate policy that you can get support for to actually improve the human condition.
“If it reduces human suffering, I’m for it; if it increases human suffering, I’m against it,” he said. “So, I do believe we should have more access to public education, starting at a very young age.”
Despite his party allegiance, Puritz said, he considered Trump’s impeachment fruitless.
“I thought it was a waste of time, and I say that as a good Democrat and somebody who thinks that Trump has certainly behaved abominably as president,” he said. “I don’t care what a guy’s personality is or what he did for his prior living, once you’re in (office), you have a responsibility to conduct yourself with dignity and abide by the law. So, I don’t doubt that, as far as the facts of the case go, he was putting pressure on the president of Ukraine to help him out for personal purposes. But there’s more than 50 senators in the U.S. Senate that are Republican, and you’ve got to get two-thirds to convict, so it was a lost cause from the beginning.
“I argued against it, but once it actually got started, I was cautiously optimistic,” Puritz continued. “The House of Representatives did a very competent job, but to what effect? (Trump) is going to come out smelling like a victor and someone able to handle the worst his enemy can throw at him, so I think it actually harmed our chances for the presidential ticket, the Senate and the House by going through with it.”
