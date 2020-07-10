Following the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody, racism in America joined COVID-19 at the top of news feeds and voter concerns.
Several local voters said the aftermath of Floyd’s death solidified plans to vote for Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, the former vice president.
“I did not vote for (President Donald) Trump and I will not vote for Trump; he hasn’t changed my mind in the last three years,” Diane Aaronson, a white Oneonta resident, said. Aaronson is not registered with a political party. “I would vote for Biden. He has absolutely got experience in government, which is what we need, and he also has empathy. Leadership and empathy are two of the characteristics missing from Trump.”
Aaronson, 66, said she felt that especially after Floyd’s death.
“(Trump) has a lack of empathy, a lack of understanding of history and a lack of understanding of the role of a leader in time of crisis,” she said.
Aaronson said she’s buoyed by the protests spurred by Floyd’s death, but feels racism in America is nothing new.
“(Racism) is obviously a problem … because we haven’t dealt with it,” she said. “We started to actually see this in our houses and our living rooms back … in the 1960s. Even if you didn’t live in the South or a community that had a racial minority, you could see live footage. I am very encouraged by the number of people who are looking to address it, and I hope that we really make progress on it.”
Aaronson said, even with recent catalyzing events, racism’s resolution will take time.
“I think people should remember that things are changing, and … in the long arc of history, things are moving in a certain direction,” she said. “Sometimes people expect things to change right away … but you have to have some patience and you have to remember that there are some things we’re learning that are positive.”
Loddie Marsh, 69, a white Sidney resident, said, though previously registered as a Republican, she’s “a Democrat at heart.”
Marsh said she plans to vote for Biden, though she misses Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ place in the race.
“I would vote for Biden, just because he’s the only other alternative,” Marsh said. “I would’ve picked Bernie. I think it’s really hard to find a true person in government that’s there for the right reasons, and the closest I’ve seen is Bernie.”
Marsh, who called Trump’s response to Floyd’s death “inconsequential,” said the president’s actions have only heightened racism in the country.
“I see … George Floyd and that cop with his knee on his neck and his hand in his pocket and it just looks so casual, so meaningless, like he does it every day,” she said. “I think these injustices are so deep and have been going on for so long … and the stain of racism is so embedded, that it’s in the foundation (of America). When (Trump) called the protesters thugs and sent out the military police … he had no empathy at all. His behavior is atrocious and he’s devoid of being able to have any empathy that’s real. He’s a bully to everyone and racist from the beginning — always, his whole life. It sickens me.”
Marsh said she believes racism is perpetuated on different scales.
“People that were raised with racism, I don’t know why they feel what they feel or why they’re so full of hate, but it’s a learned thing,” she said. “And I think it’s a problem in corporations. There’s a mindset that anyone that isn’t white is viewed as a lesser person.”
Change, too, Marsh said, will happen on scales small and large, personal and cultural.
“I don’t think we have a moment to lose about these injustices,” she said. “I think a lot of it starts with the government, especially schools. The kids that need the brightest teachers are the kids in poverty. However we can join in, speak out or stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter or our fellow black, brown, native and LGBTQ supporters, neighbors and employees — we just have to try to initiate change and keep it going.”
Black Oneonta resident Mikhail Griffiths, 18, said her first vote in a presidential election will be Democratic.
“I’m definitely voting for whoever leads the Democratic Party, which is seeming to be Joe Biden,” she said. “He’s not my ideal candidate, but I am really not a fan of Trump and I will vote blue all the way.”
Griffiths said her Democratic leanings intensified following Floyd’s death.
“Seeing the response the president gave didn’t do him any favors for anyone who was on the fence, because he responded in a way that was insensitive and seemed uneducated and ignorant,” she said.
Griffiths said, while she does not consider racism a defining problem in law enforcement, she does see it as insidious in America.
“It’s clear that police brutality happens to all people and all races,” she said. “The very major problem in law enforcement, specifically, is a lack of training and the unchecked sense of authority that police officers seem to have, although there are clearly racial tie-ins.”
Griffiths said she sees racism enduring because of a cultural unwillingness to examine history.
“The nation itself doesn’t look at its past … and it doesn’t claim the wrongdoings of the nation,” she said. “But if you talk to people of color, they can still be affected by slavery. Slavery wasn’t that long ago. It seems like forever ago, but someone’s grandmother might have been a slave; people my age, their parents may have lived in the civil rights movement or been born around that time and they grew up in that era.
“It’s just kind of unfortunate,” she said, “to see how, instead of claiming that history and saying, ‘We did this, we need to grow from it, learn from it and make improvements,’ they’re like, ‘The past is the past and we can’t change it.’”
Griffiths said she’s hopeful for top-down action.
“The best thing that could happen next is to elect someone who’s actually going to address these issues and makes the changes we need to see: policies that will protect the rights of individuals of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community and support the people more than money in America,” she said. “Although I don’t agree with Trump as a president, I do understand that he’s done some decent things for the economy. But the economy comes second to the people. I think as a president, your job is to serve the people, not try to make a business out of the country.”
For Bob Bishop, a white 63-year-old Republican from Hamden, Trump’s response to Floyd’s death only cemented his party loyalty.
“I think probably my decision has been made stronger because of what I see happening right now in the country,” he said. “I am a firm believer that President Trump is the one who is going to get us through and reunify the country.”
Bishop praised what he called Trump’s recent “restraint.”
“I see right now that he is being baited, and he is doing better than I would,” he said. “He is holding off on stepping in and waiting for mayors and governors to come in. Especially in Seattle, they were hoping he’d come in and take control, so that then they would have more ammunition to use against him. I give him and his advisers an awful lot of credit.
“We are at a point in our country that I’ve never seen in my 63 years,” Bishop said. “When the police, with what happened in Minneapolis, surrender their station and retreat, that is a point beyond where we need to be conciliatory. If the police can’t protect themselves, how can they protect us?”
Bishop said he considers racism absent from law enforcement and society.
“I don’t think racism is a problem in America for anyone other than the left, who keeps bringing it up and trying to divide the country,” he said. “I travel all over the world and especially all over the U.S. and I have never seen racism like they’re talking about.
“The only people who pay attention to color are the people accusing the rest of us of being racist,” Bishop continued. “I’m sure there probably is racism in some segments, but if I had to put a percentage on it, I’d put it at less than 1%. The average American does not see color, they see character. There is culture — an urban left culture and a rural right culture — and I think they clash, but there is no reason to believe it has anything to do with color.”
According to Bishop, any racism that did exist was eradicated decades ago.
“We solved that in the 1860s and again in the 1960s,” he said. “It was over. They’re bringing up things that are simply not appropriate today.
“What we need to do is clamp down on this anarchist movement,” Bishop continued. “The silent majority needs to stand up and say, ‘Stop.’ We’re all friends, we’re all in this together, we’re not racist and these young people in this anarchist movement don’t have the life experience to know if we’re racist or not, they’re just jumping on the bandwagon.”
