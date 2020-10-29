Tim O’Connor’s disenfranchisement with America’s two major political parties has him voting Libertarian this November.
The 53-year-old Maryland resident and contractor, who is running as a write-in candidate for New York State Senate in the 51st District, said he’ll cast his ballot for Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen.
“If we can get her over 160,000 votes in New York, we will maintain automatic ballot access,” he said. “That’s the absolute biggest issue I’m voting for her, but she has some really good ideas about how to shrink the federal government and I think she would be very aggressive … (about) ending debt and all foreign wars.
“She’s going to grow our concept of liberty, and that is the actual middle ground,” he said. “She wants to shrink the government to a size where we hardly know the federal government exists and, locally, we move away from begging.”
O’Connor said what he considers big and local government’s reliance upon “begging” and the American “political-media complex” have motivated his libertarianism.
“We’re destroying the future with … the social construct that money actually is,” he said. “It’s hard to tell what our money is backed by anymore, because they just keep creating it and doing weird things with it.
The CNNs, the Foxes, the MSNBCs are part of this; our local media is so much better and so much realer. When we look at Trump and Biden fighting, it doesn’t make sense to me.
“Plain and simple … I don’t play the lesser-of-two-evils game,” O’Connor continued, “and I think it’s ridiculous that we do. I think it’s inspired by a divisive political-media complex, fear and anger, and it’s time for American society to move past that.”
That divisiveness and the extent to which it’s publicized, O’Connor said, leaves major party candidates seeming ineffectual and worthy issues overshadowed.
“We have assigned way too much importance to their existence in our daily personal lives,” he said. “They are basically figureheads and the decisions they make do not … affect our everyday lives, and yet here we are arguing over the things they demand we argue over.
“(Because of) that divisive political structure, we don’t address real problems and we argue over things that are almost irrelevant,” O’Connor continued. “COVID created a pile of tinder – people were angry, locked up and not having jobs or being able to engage in their physical, social lives without some sort of fear and then George Floyd was a spark that set things on fire, combined with the government’s response to COVID. It is a complete mismanagement of high-level government and its decades-long mismanagement. So, let’s talk about how immediately the argument from the left was ‘defund the police’ and from the right it was ‘back the blue’ and neither of those things was an appropriate solution to either of those problems.”
O’Connor said he believes the nation and especially the state need an “economic rebirth,” but sees big government hindering growth.
“We’re waiting for big business to come in and generate tax revenue so we can pretend to educate and save the children, but we’re still going to lose them,” he said. “Locally, I want to advocate for straightening out land use regulations, rejecting unfunded mandates and a realistic approach to the metric that we are losing people in New York state at a ridiculously alarming rate and our state response is going to accelerate that.
“We have to change our governing philosophy away from begging the state for handouts,” O’Connor continued, “and start managing locally. We need to be friendlier to people that want to develop property, build houses and fix houses. We need a proactive stance in bringing entrepreneurship back to our communities and that includes deregulating hemp and minimizing regulations on cannabis. All those things are critical to an economic rebirth and we’re not going to get there.”
Though committed to voting Libertarian, O’Connor said, there are some redeeming qualities to each major presidential candidate.
“There are a few things Trump has done that I do love,” he said. “He’s vocally anti-war and ... I like that he took an executive order and poked big pharma right in the eye by lowering prices and freeing up a market, that is Libertarian. Now people are going to see or have seen a decrease in prescription drug prices. Those things I like to see. So, there are things, if I look back through, that I’m able to respect.
“I think Joe Biden is saying he wants to represent everyone, and I like that,” O’Connor continued. “I don’t believe it’s true and I have doubts that it’s accurate, but he’s running to the middle of the political spectrum and at least in theory that’s better than what we’ve had; it’s better than where Barack (Obama) left it and what Hillary Clinton offered. (Biden) has an emotional platitude that I like; that’s the nicest thing I can say about him.”
And, though O’Connor said he sees Biden leading in the polls, he considers polling data skewed.
“If you look at standard polling data, it looks like Joe Biden has a substantial lead,” he said, “but I do not believe that. The polls are bought and purchased by political campaigns, so they’re an extension of that political machine.
“If you want your message out as a candidate, you can buy a poll,” O’Connor continued. “That money comes from your Fox Newses or your CNNs, but the Republican and Democratic parties kick into those types of media. They all pay for that stuff. So, I don’t think that polls are necessarily accurate, and we saw that with Donald Trump in 2016.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.