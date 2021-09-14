Delaware County Historical Association announced Tuesday, Sept. 14, that a quilt show scheduled to begin this weekend has been canceled because of the rise in COVID cases in the county.
Delaware County Town and County Quilters' quilt show "Quilts Along the Delaware" had been scheduled to be on display Saturday, Sept. 18, and Tuesday through Saturday Sept. 21-25 sy at the DCHA museum on state Route 10 north of Delhi.
For more information, call DCHA at 607-746-3849, email dcha@delhi.net or visit www.dcha-ny.org.
