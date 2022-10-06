After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Major’s Inn, at 104 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville, will open its doors for its 26th quilt show, titled “We’re Back!” The event will take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A soup-and-sandwich lunch will be available each day beginning at 11 a.m.
The quilts in this year’s show date from the mid-1800’s to the present. In all, 257 quilts from a wide geographical area will be fully displayed, an advantage of mounting a quilt show in the spaciousness of the Major’s Inn.
Since its inception, Major’s Inn Executive Director Cece Rowe has been the driving force behind the event.
“Cece spends untold hours on all the administrative work and the endless minute tasks associated with a big event like this,” said Diana Heeman, a member of the Major’s Inn Foundation board of directors, who put forth the idea of a quilt show at the inn in the mid-1990s.
Two of Rowe’s most constant assistants have been her sister, Pat Rowe, and friend Pat Clienman, Heeman said.
More than 50 volunteers also donate their time, performing such tasks as staffing the entrance table and the gift shop, preparing food and washing dishes in the kitchen, and serving tables. Besides on-site volunteers, others make soups or bake desserts at home to be served at the lunch.
“The volunteers have been fantastic throughout the years,” Rowe said.
Featured quilters will be a mother-daughter duo, Wanda Thompson and Katrina Thomas, both of Bainbridge. Thompson, who has been quilting since the 1970s, likes to enhance her quilts with embroidery. She also likes to use fabric reproducing prints from the 1930s. One of her 17 works on display will be a 30-block quilt, each block featuring a local songbird. Another of her pieces to be viewed is a wall hanging depicting round barns.
Thomas, Thompson’s daughter, will display 12 of her quilts, some of which will be miniatures. In her 26 years of quilting experience, Thomas has given many lectures and workshops. Recently relocated to Bainbridge from the Hudson Valley, she has devised a website about her quilting activities, www.thehopechestquilting.com.
Also of interest at the quilt show will be a memory room, honoring Ruth Baker and Janet Farbent, both former residents of the Gilbertsville area, now deceased.
“Ruthie could quilt anything, and she was sewing and quilting up until her death this year at age 93. Besides quilting, she was the go-to lady for sewing and alterations in the area. We will certainly miss her,” Heeman said.
Farbent, who spent many years as a nurse at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, was also a volunteer at the Metropolitan Museum for 25 years before moving to Gilbertsville. She was a member of Gilbertsville’s Gilbert Block Quilt Group.
According to Heeman, Farbent was a modest person who never showed her work publicly.
“We were surprised to see how beautiful her quilts were. We only wish she would have shown them while she was still with us,” Heeman said.
As part of the event, local quilter Janet Lent, who has previously won Best of Show at the New York State Fair, will demonstrate and answer questions. Also, a quilt made by Diane Marvin and the late Flora Taylor for the late Millie Stebbins of Gilbertsville will be raffled.
The Night Owls Quilters of Hamden will display their works in the inn’s clock room.
All proceeds from the quilt show go to the Major’s Inn Foundation for the restoration of the inn. The Major’s Inn Foundation is a nonprofit corporation, dedicated to the maintenance and restoration of the Tudor-style inn, whose construction was completed in 1901. The inn is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
For more information about the quilt show, contact Diana Heeman at 607-783-2780 (albud@citlink.net), Cece Rowe at 607-783-2967 or visit www.themajorsinn.com.
