Quilting guild returns from pandemic hiatus with raffle

An heirloom quilt hand-stitched by members of the Delaware County Town & Country Quilters during the COVID-19 pandemic will be raffled off Sept. 26.
“Everything is hand-stitched, hand-quilted and hand-appliqued,” quilt guild President Rebecca Wasserstrom said. “We had a meeting after our 2017 quilt show to discuss our 2019 raffle quilt. Doris Hartung brought a book of flower blocks and members chose a design to sew.”
Each member received a 13.5-inch creamy white fabric square to sew the flower onto, she said. Flowers picked include a rose, violet, sunflower and waterlily, which are all state flowers.
“May Falknor is an expert applique quilter and and decided to do her own design and did a vase of flowers,” Wasserstrom said.
The blocks were completed for the guild's 2019 quilt show and attendees could vote on their favorite square, she said, and “the rose won.”
The guild met in January-February 2020 to discuss the backing and setting of the quilt blocks, she said. The group decided to use a green background and members were given those squares to hand sew their flower blocks onto, she said.
The guild, which meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at St. John's Episcopal Church on Main Street in Delhi, was able to meet the first week of March, 2020, she said. During that meeting, members cut fabric into sashes to go around the blocks and outside border, she said.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic started, the group could not meet, but that didn't stop the quilters from continuing their project, she said.
“I took the unfinished quilt to Marie Williams' house in Bloomville,” Wasserstrom said. “I was in a mask, gloves and had the quilt in plastic and passed it through the door to Marie, who was also in a mask. It felt like we were in Prohibition times and I was passing her booze.”
Williams said she hand-stitched the sashings onto the quilt with the help from two other guild members who lived nearby her. Once the sashings were sewn into the quilt, it was delivered to Hartung, 84, who hand-stitched the four checkered corners of the quilt, Wasserstrom said. Falknor, 94, hand-stitched four flower blocks for the corners of the design, she said.
After a few months of lockdown, Wasserstrom said she asked the church if some of the group could meet at the church to work on the quilt. The church said yes, and that allowed the guild to put the batting and backing on the quilt.
“Eloise Henault sat in the middle of the quilt on the tables and it was so well-basted, it wasn't going to fall apart,” Wasserstrom said.
The quilt was delivered to Falknor in January, and she spent three weeks hand-quilting the backing onto the quilt, she said.
Once all of the members were vaccinated, they began meeting in person April 21, Wasserstrom said. During that meeting, the guild marked the borders and chalked the stitched design in the quilt, she said. Members hand stitched the design and the only part of the quilt sewn by a sewing machine was part of the border, she said.
In addition to creating a raffle quilt for the show, the guild makes pillows for the dogs and cats at the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, clothing protectors and walker bags for residents at Delhi Rehab, made masks and donated fabric to others to make masks and cut out waterproof fabric for Days for Girls, Wasserstrom said.
The quilt will be on display during the guild's biannual quilt show at the Delaware County Historical Association at 46549 state Route 10 in Delhi, on Sept. 18, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25, she said. The theme of this year's show is Quilter's Flower Garden, and 40 quilts sewn by members will be on display, Wasserstrom said.
“This will probably be the last heirloom quilt we make,” she said.
Billy Hancock, who owns Billy's Make & Mend in DeLancey, will also be there with some of his vintage sewing machines, she said.
In addition, there will be a boutique where quilters can buy 2.5-inch jelly rolls, 5-inch charm packets and 2.5-inch squares, she said. Members cut the fabric, donated by families of members Leslie Gray of Andes, Alma Rasmussen of Delhi and Melanie Hill of Walton, who died within the past two years, into the strips and squares during meetings, she said.
