The Otsego County Department of Health reported that a bat tested positive for rabies on Sept. 22 in Oneonta.
According to a media release, one person is being treated for rabies exposure.
The release said the disease is considered 100% fatal once symptoms appear, but is 100% preventable if post-exposure treatment is stated before any symptoms and is properly completed.
Officials said this time of year brings an increase in bats making their way into homes. Young bats are just learning to fly and are more likely to get inside. They can get in through a hole as small as a dime, the release said. To avoid bat encounters, do not leave doors or windows open without screens. Make sure screens fit tight.
Under certain circumstances, the release said, a bat found in a home should be tested for rabies. Bats should be safely captured when:
• A person is in direct physical contact with a bat;
• A bat is found in a room with a sleeping person;
• A bat is found in a room with an unattended child;
• A bat is found in a room with an individual who is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or with other sensory or mental impairment.
In some circumstances, the release said, a bat found in close proximity to an unattended child outdoors should be tested.
For more information about rabies and animal bites, call the Department of Health at 607-547-4230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.