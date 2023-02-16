The Otsego County Health Department said Thursday a bat from the town of Otego tested positive for rabies.
According to a media release, a vaccinated cat was exposed to the bat and will need a rabies booster shot. No humans were exposed.
Rabies "is a fatal viral infection that can be transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucous membranes," the release said. The department cautioned people to stay away from stray or wild animals and instruct children to do the same.
State law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies. Unvaccinated pets that come into contact with wildlife that is suspected or conformed to have rabies must be either euthanized or quarantined for six months at the owner's expense, the release said.
Otsego County residents can call the Health Department at 607-547-4230 or visit www.otsegocounty.com for information regarding rabies.
