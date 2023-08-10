The Otsego County Department of Health reported Thursday, Aug. 10, that a bat from the town of Unadilla tested positive for rabies on Aug, 8. One person is being treated for exposure to the animal, according to a media release.
Rabies is a fatal viral infection that can be transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucous membranes, the release said. People are cautioned to stay away from any stray or wild animals and to instruct children to do the same.
According to the release, it is state law that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies. Unvaccinated pets that come into contact with wildlife that is suspected or confirmed to have rabies must either be euthanized or strictly quarantined at the owner's expense for six months.
Otsego County residents are encouraged to call the health department at 607-5474230 or visit www.otsegocounty.com for information regarding rabies, the release said.
