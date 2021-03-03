Delaware County officials said Wednesday a a person was bitten by a raccoon in the town of Middletown that later tested positive for rabies.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, a person was bitten by the raccoon and has begun post-exposure treatment.
Some animals may not show any signs of having rabies. It’s important to leave wild animals alone, including baby animals, especially if it is acting strangely, the release said.
Exposure to rabies can be fatal for people and pets. Raccoons — along with foxes, skunks, and bats — are considered a primary carrier of the rabies virus in the United States. While any warm-blooded animal can carry rabies, those are the ones experts call “rabies vector species.”
Once infected, rabies is a virus that has a 100% fatality rate for mammals, including humans, when left untreated. Public Health recommends the following precautions to protect yourself and your family from possible exposure to rabies:
• Report any sick or strange acting wildlife;
• Vaccinate pets and livestock. State law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age. Vaccinating domestic animals not only provides protection for the animal, but vaccinated pets act as a barrier to keep the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people;
• Vaccination is also recommended for livestock with frequent human contact;
• Do not feed wildlife or stray animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home;
• Do not feed strays;
• Do not approach an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner;
• Report all animal bites and any contact with bats to the Health Department in your county. Human rabies can be prevented after exposure by administering a series of shots;
• Keep garbage cans tightly covered and avoid storing any food outside;
• Children should be instructed to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal;
• If an unvaccinated pet comes in contact with rabid or suspected rabies the pet must be quarantined for six months;
• Vaccinated pets that come in contact with rabid or suspected rabies animal must be given a booster rabies vaccination within five days of the contact.
To report a suspected rabid animal call Delaware County Public Health Services at 607-832-5200. For more information call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com.
