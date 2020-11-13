The Otsego County Department of Health reported Friday that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the town of Hartwick on Thursday.
According to a media release, an unvaccinated dog was exposed to the rabid animal. The dog will be quarantined for six months. No people were exposed.
The Health Department warned people to stay away from stray or wild animals and instruct children to do the same. State law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies. Unvaccinated pets that come into contact with rabid animals must be euthanized or strictly quarantined for six months at the owner's expense, the release said.
For more information on rabies, call 607-547-4230 or visit www.otsegocounty.com.
