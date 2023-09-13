The Otsego County Department of Health Reported Wednesday, Sept. 13, that a skunk tested positive for rabies the previous day in East Worcester.
According to a media release, the skunk was found, acting abnormally, in a field with farm animals. All of the farm animals were boosted with rabies vaccine, the release said. There was no human exposure to the rabid animal.
According to the release, rabies is a fatal viral infection that can be transmitted through the bite of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucus membranes. People are cautioned to stay away from any stray or wild animals and instruct children to do the same.
It is state law that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies. Unvaccinated pets that come in contact with wildlife that is suspected or confirmed to have rabies must either be euthanized or quarantined at the owner's expense for six months.
Otsego County residents can call the Health Department at 607-547-4230 or visit www.otsegocounty.com for information on rabies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.