The race for the 22nd Congressional seat between Congressman Anthony Brindisi, the Democratic incumbent, and former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, a Republican, has tightened to around 100 votes, according to both campaigns.
"As today’s numbers show, Congressman Brindisi continues to gain meaningful ground," Brindisi for Congress spokesman Luke Jackson said in a media release. "With a margin this close, New York voters deserve to have their voices heard. Once every legal ballot is counted and certified, the people will decide who goes to Congress. The stakes are too high and the margin too close to rush to judgement.”
Brindisi was behind by more than 28,000 votes on election night, but garnered about 75 percent votes of the absentee ballots cast.
“Now that every vote has been counted, we have maintained the vote lead and are poised to come out victorious," Tenney said in a media release. "This process has been long but it is critical that every legal vote be counted and accounted for. Now that it is done, I am confident that I will be certified the winner soon."
The final outcome of the election will likely be decided by a judge, who could rule on hundreds of absentee and affidavit ballots that were challenged by the Tenney or Brindisi campaigns, Syracuse.com reported. State Supreme Court Justice Scott J. DelConte has asked all parties in the case to appear before him at 11 a.m. Friday.
