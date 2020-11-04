Former Congressional Rep. Claudia Tenney had a substantial lead over incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, in New York’s 22nd Congressional District by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, while the 19th Congressional District race between Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, and Republican challenger Kyle Van De Water appeared too close to call.
With 464 of 565 election districts reporting, Tenney, a Republican from New Hartford who represented New York’s 22nd Congressional District from 2017 to 2019, was leading Brindisi 134,353 votes to 97,811, a margin of more than 36,000.
Brindisi ousted Tenney by fewer than 4,500 votes in 2018.
“We’re feeling confident, but not taking anything for granted,” said Sean Kennedy, a Tenney campaign representative. “We’re hitting all of our margina and it’s looking good.”
Chenango County voters favored Tenney over Brindisi by 10,420 votes to 5,958 in same-day balloting. Absentee ballots still need to be counted.
In a Facebook Live address about an hour after polls closed, Brindisi noted that more than 68,000 absentee ballots were requested throughout New York’s 22nd Congressional District.
“We’re in for a long night and likely a long couple of weeks,” Brindisi said “Two years ago, we did not know who won until nearly Thanksgiving. Given the number of ballots outstanding, we are ready to wait for the results to come in.”
Kyle Van De Water, R-Millbrook, led incumbent Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, in early and same-day balloting, 134,503 to 122,221, with The results are unofficial and do not include absentee ballots. Locally, the district includes Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties.
With all districts reporting, Van De Water led Delgado 10,254 to 7,192 in Delaware County; 3,022 to 2,121 in Otsego County, and 7,382 to 5,195 in Schoharie County.
Representatives from both campaigns did not return requests for comment by midnight.
