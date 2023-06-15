Oneonta Common Council member John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, has resigned from his position as of Wednesday, June 14.
The Oneonta City Clerk’s office announced his departure Thursday, June 15.
According to a statement from the clerk’s office, Rafter was elected to the Common Council in 2015 and began his tenure with the city by serving on various boards and commissions.
He also served in liaison positions to the Airport Commission and the Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals.
The Oneonta city charter states that when an elected official resigns before the term has expired, the mayor appoints a replacement with the approval of the Common Council to the position to serve until the next election.
The next Common Council election is Nov. 7.
Two candidates have registered to run for the Seventh Ward council seat in the fall, Democrat Bryce Wooden and Republican Sean Dwight, according to the Otsego County Board of Elections.
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said Thursday that he likely would nominate a replacement for the vacant seat at the Common Council’s next full meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20.
Drnek said in a statement that he wished Rafter well on behalf of the city.
“We will miss John and the spirited debates that he famously brought to council,” Drnek said. “But mostly we will miss the warmth of his smile, and the well-considered articulation of his opinions.”
He said that throughout Rafter’s seven-and-a-half years on council, he “always kept what was best for the community as his north star.”
“And even as his view of that star moves south with him and his family, we know that his new neighbors will benefit from John [Rafter]’s commitment to civic improvement,” he said.
Rafter did not return calls for comment Thursday.
