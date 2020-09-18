The city of Oneonta has announced Norfolk Southern will perform track maintenance at the Rose Avenue railroad crossing on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 21 and 22. The crossing will be closed to all traffic on those dates, according to a media release.
Railroad work to disrupt traffic
