The city of Oneonta now plans to do street work next week, after wet conditions forced it to be postponed.
According to a media release, the city and its contractor, The Gorman Group, will perform a pavement maintenance process called fiber mat on various streets throughout the city, weather permitting, on Monday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be brief, temporary traffic interruptions while work is occurring on each street, and flaggers will direct drivers. Driveway access may be limited during and immediately after the operation, the release said.
For streets with on-street parking, temporary "no parking" signs will be installed during the afternoon of the day before work is expected to begin. All vehicles must be removed from those streets.
The process will leave behind some loose stone. This stone will be collected by the city’s street sweeper over the course of the next week or so, the release said.
For more information, email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or call 607-432-2100.
