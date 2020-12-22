Rain, thaw to follow severe snowstorm

Threats of rainfall and potential flash flooding won’t be enough to keep Santa from delivering presents to the Southern Tier on Christmas Eve, according to local meteorologist David K. Mattice.
Rapidly warming temperatures reaching the mid-50s Thursday are expected to melt several inches of the record snowfall dumped on the area last week by Winter Storm Gail, Mattice said.
“It could be a very serious situation, but there is no doubt in my mind Santa will still get to all the kids’ homes,” Mattice said.
With a predicted low of 45 degrees, upstate New York is expected to be warmer than parts of Florida on Thursday, Mattice said.
About a quarter-inch of rain is expected to fall in the daylight hours Thursday, becoming heavier overnight and possibly delivering one to two inches by Christmas morning.
“It’ll be a big one-two punch,” Mattice said. “Warm temperatures with potential moderate to heavy rainfall overnight Christmas Eve — one of the most sacred nights of the year could be nasty.”
The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a flash flood watch for 19 counties across south-central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania, including Otsego, Delaware and Chenango, until noon Christmas Day.
The Delaware County Department of Emergency Services is preparing for rivers and streams to rise rapidly and crest Friday, according to director Steve Hood.
“We’re preparing, but hopefully nothing happens,” he said.
Recalling flash flooding that devastated Walton, Margaretville and other parts of Delaware County during the 1996 holiday season, Hood noted that the tributaries now contain less ice than they did nearly 25 years ago.
“There’s potential for flooding in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage,” he said. “A lot of villages haven’t had the chance to clean up the snow yet.”
Hood advised local residents to clear their storm drains and open up snow dams.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 47 degrees Christmas Day and continue to fall into the evening, stopping the snowmelt as the rain subsides, according to Mattice.
“The key is how much rain we get,” he said. “The more we get, the worse it’s going to be.”
Icy conditions could arise Friday as the temperature drops, Mattice said, especially in areas where ponding occurs, where the water could not drain off the road.
Warmer temperatures in the days since the snowstorm have allowed some of the accumulation to melt gradually throughout the week, Mattice said, preventing what could have been more dramatic snowmelt this week.
“It’s still 48 hours away,” Mattice told The Daily Star on Tuesday. “We’re definitely going to have above-average temperatures, but possible flooding is dependent on the magnitude of rain.”
Follow Santa on his Christmas Eve journey at noradsanta.org and visit weather.gov/bgm for local weather reports and updates.
