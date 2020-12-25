Rain, warmth cause moderate flooding across region

Christmas Day brought flooding to much of the area, but one local official said it could have been worse.
"It's not terrible," Delaware County Emergency Services Director Steve Hood said Friday.
Rain, combined with warm temperatures and a layer of snow that reached 30 inches or more just a week ago, caused streams to swell and expand beyond their banks Thursday night into Friday, before temperatures dropped below freezing once again.
Hood said typical low-lying areas and roads were flooded, including state Route 10 south of the village of Delhi and county Route 2 at DeLancey.
Several roads around the area were temporarily closed.
"A lot of fire departments were out all night," he said, especially in the eastern end of the county, where firefighters evacuated 17 people from homes on Wagner Avenue in the village of Fleischmanns during flash flooding. The people were back in their homes Friday, he said.
Hood said Margaretville firefighters monitored the east branch of the Delaware River, which has flooded that village before, all night. "It came up to the Freshtown (supermarket), but didn't go through," he said. "We really dodged a bullet. It certainly could have been a lot worse."
Just over the county line in Ulster County, an avalanche damaged the Overlook Lodge at Belleayre Ski Center, he said.
Hood said forecasts for the effect of rains and snowmelt were accurate.
"The weather service really hit the nail on the head, as far as our stream gauges are concerned," he said.
