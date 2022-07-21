State Environmental Conservation Police said they were called recently to remove a rattlesnake from a Hancock home.
According to a media release, an officer was called at about 3 a.m. July 6 to a complaint of a rattlesnake in a residence in the town of Hancock.
The caller reported he woke in the middle of the night to his dog barking in the living room. When he went to investigate, the man spotted a 3 1/2-foot timber rattlesnake on the living room floor and called for help.
The officer captured the rattlesnake and released it back into the wild far from any homes, the release said.
Although they are not seen very often, timber rattlesnakes are native to New York state and they are venomous. Timber rattlesnakes are generally found in small, localized areas, and are considered a threatened species protected by law, the release said.
