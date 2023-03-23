A recanvass of votes cast in Tuesday's mayoral election changed the result.
Officials of the Delaware County Board of Elections on Thursday recounted and examined the ballots.
Unofficial results announced Tuesday showed Jessica Raber winning the race with 67 votes, followed by Jeffrey Gearhart with 66 and Daniel Ayres with 64.
The recanvass determined Gearhart was elected with 66 votes, followed by Ayres with 65 votes and Raber with 64 votes.
Elsewhere, in results reported Thursday, Thomas Taylor was elected as the mayor of the village of Earlville.
Mark Golden and Benjamin Lewis were elected for two-year positions as the village trustee. Write-ins Rob Sporing and John Worden were elected for one-year positions as village trustee.
Vote totals were not reported by the village.
