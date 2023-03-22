Some local villages reported election results too late for publication in Wednesday’s newspaper. They are listed below, in addition to an update from Delhi.
Delhi
The Delaware County Board of Elections will be at the Delhi Village Hall at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, to recanvass the votes of the March 21 election.
After Tuesday’s voting, Jessica Raber had a one-vote lead in a three-way race for mayor with 67 votes. Jeffrey Gearhart had 66 votes and Daniel Ayres had 64 votes.
Richfield SpringsVillage Trustee: Fred Culbert (new) and Lucas Vanriper (incumbent) were elected for positions as Village Trustee for a two-year term. Culbert received 64 votes and Vanriper received 32 votes.
GreeneMayor: Phillip Brown (incumbent) was elected as the Village Mayor to serve a two-year term. Brown received 22 votes.
Village Trustee: Candidates Ronald Williamson and Jodi Najarian were elected for Village Trustee positions to serve a two-year term. Williamson received 26 votes and Najarian received 24 votes.
AftonMayor: Patrick Dedman was elected for a three year term for the Village Mayor. Dedman received 78 votes. Elizabeth Briggs received 72 votes.
Village Trustee: Deanna Lawrence and Tyler Lawrence were elected to serve four-year positions as Village Trustee. Deanna received 101 votes and Tyler received 94 votes. Candidate Cynthia Hervochon received 62 votes. Write-ins, Melissa Matthews received seven votes, Amanda Hyzer- Hulbert received one vote, Cynthia Burnett received one vote and Rayan Whitmore received one vote.
