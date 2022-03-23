Reconstruction to close West Street starting Monday

The city of Oneonta plans to close West Street between Chestnut and Center streets for five months, starting Monday, March 28.
A major street reconstruction project will replace outdated utility infrastructure along West Street and make pedestrian improvements, similar to work done on upper West Street in 2014 and Center Street in 2019. “The utilities are very, very old and undersized, and reached their useful life expectancy. And the road is beyond the condition to be repaired anymore,” said Gino Huggins, senior civil engineer for the city.
“The project will include complete replacement of the water mains, sanitary sewer mains, storm sewer mains, new service lines, manholes, catch basins, valves and fire hydrants,” according to a letter from the city department of public works to adjacent property owners. “New curbs and sidewalks with handicap accessible aprons will also be installed and driveway aprons will be replaced.” The project will cost about $2 million, Huggins said.
Vehicle traffic and bus routes will all be detoured to Church Street for the duration of the project. All the small residential streets between West and Church streets — High, Franklin, Cherry, Birch and Columbia streets and Harmon Avenue — will only be open for local traffic. The streets that are usually one way will be bidirectional. On-street parking will be prohibited on High Street but allowed on other streets.
Pedestrians will also be detoured to Church Street, although local foot traffic will be possible on one side of West Street in some blocks as the project continues, the city letter said. The work is divided in two phases, so the sidewalks below Cherry Street should remain open longer than those at the top of the project.
Three Oneonta Public Transit bus stops will be closed and moved. Bus stops on West Street near The Daily Star and on Chestnut Street in front of the Dollar General store will be closed. A new bus stop will be placed on Church Street, just uphill from the First United Methodist Church. The bus stop on Center Street near Church Street will be moved around the corner on Church Street.
The work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 23, one day before Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta students return to campus, Huggins said. The road will remain closed during the May 21-22 weekend when both colleges have spring graduation ceremonies scheduled. The road work was originally scheduled for fall 2021, but the city was unable to get some of the needed materials due to supply chain delays, Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice told the city's Common Council earlier this month.
Construction work will be done between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on week days. Residences on West Street will not have access to driveways during work hours, but the construction company, Robinson Contracting, is required to install temporary access ramps at the end of each work day. Residents with special accessibility needs can get help with additional accommodations by contacting the Department of Public Works at 607-432-6465 or in person on the second floor of city hall.
Adjacent property owners will get regular notices about upcoming work from the contractor, and the city will post information on the online notification service Nixle at https://www.nixle.com, Huggins said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
