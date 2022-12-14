The agency in charge of a popular Delaware County recreational trail has rejected the operation of motorized vehicles on the trail during warm weather months.
According to a media release, the Catskill Revitalization Corporation which owns the Catskill Scenic Trail received a petition in October from a group of people seeking permission to operate recreational off-road motorized vehicles on the rail trail, which runs between Roxbury and Bloomville. Throughout its existence, the trail has been intended for activities such as hiking, running, bicycling, riding horseback, skiing, snowmobiling and more, the release said. Motorized vehicles other than snowmobiles were not part of the original intended use of the trail.
The CRC board considered the petition and took a survey to collect feedback and information on how people are currently using the trail. The survey was open for more than two weeks and received more than 1,300 responses. The board also received “an outpouring of passion filled letters and other communications from people who feel a deep connection and appreciation for the trail,” the release said.
“After careful consideration,” the release said, “the current policy will not be changed. There will continue to be no motorized vehicles permitted on the trail except for snowmobiles, agricultural vehicles accessing fields across the trail, authorized maintenance vehicles, and of course handicapped accessibility devices. The trail policy is in place to best protect the safety and enjoyment of those who use it for its original intention.”
The CRC said during the period of asking for feedback on the trail usage, members also became aware of negative impacts to private property along the trail.
“The CRC board and management is using all opportunities to request that in addition to respecting the policies of the trail, users also respect the private property that borders it. This request includes not going onto people’s private property and ensuring all dogs are leashed while on the trail,” the release said.
The Catskill Scenic Trail is a 26-mile recreational path on the former rail bed of the Ulster & Delaware Railroad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.