Region avoids worst of sudden heavy storm

Reports of tornado touchdown Tuesday in Delaware County afternoon appeared to be unfounded, according to David K. Mattice, a local observer for the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued tornado warnings for southwestern Otsego County and north central Delaware County at 1:15 p.m.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service announced a radar-indicated tornado in the Roxbury area.
In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, the Delaware County Department of Emergency Services said it could not confirm any tornado touchdown.
“It is entirely possible a touchdown occurred in a wooded area and it didn't (affect) any infrastructure, utilities or homes,” the post read.
“It seems to be unfounded, but could come with time,” Mattice said. “Nobody knows for sure until they go and confirm it. It could be straight-line winds.”
“The tornado warning was appropriate,” he continued. “All of the ingredients were there for rotation. I hope nothing was there. Who wants a tornado?”
A warm front moved through and clashed with the existing cool front as the remnants of Hurricane Laura swept across upstate New York, creating the requisite atmospheric instability for a storm to form, Mattice said. Rainfall amounts across the region varied significantly, depending on the strength of the storm cells coming through.
Mattice reported 2.3 inches of rain at his home in Emmons as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, but noted that some residual showers had come through since then.
He described the atmosphere as a “giant sponge,” growing increasingly saturated with moisture until it “wrings itself out” to bring the dew point down.
“There was quite a bit of lightning throughout upstate New York today,” Mattice said; particularly in the west, which saw significant cloud-to-ground lighting associated with thunderstorm cells.
One of the thunderstorm cells had a hook, a comma-like shape that can be indicative of rotation high up in the clouds, Mattice said, and one of the cells had two hooks.
A 100-mile span between the Rochester area and Schoharie saw thunderstorm training, meaning repeated areas of rain in short succession.
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Mattice said the air had stabilized and cooled and the storms were expected to subside overnight.
Mattice advised local residents to avoid streams and river banks as flash flooding may still occur in the wake of the storm.
“They’re so saturated with moisture, if you’re standing 10 feet away from the edge, they can still give way,” he said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
