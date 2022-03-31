Region deals with shifts in labor market

A year ago, New York had one of the highest rates of unemployment in the country, but the situation has improved significantly in the past year, new statistics show.
Unemployment fell from 8.4% to 4.9% in New York between Feb. 2021 and Feb. 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week. The state had the largest improvement in employment rates of any state except Nevada — but still remains below average. 485,000 more people are now employed in New York state than a year ago.
This trend has continued this year: New York posted one of the highest percentage increases in employment from January to February, with 30,600 more people employed over the month.
Sean Lewis, president of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, said that it is difficult to compare current employment levels to those before COVID-19 because there has been once-in-a-generation shift in how people view work and careers. One major issue with unemployment remains not whether people can find jobs but whether they want them. Employment figures only take into account people who are actively looking for work, so lower unemployment figures can either reflect fewer job candidates on the market or more employed people, or both.
A smaller pool of candidates makes it harder for employers to find workers.
“The goal is not to help bring business back to pre-pandemic levels. Because that reality will never exist again. The pandemic has been a fundamental change. And we have to figure out how to thrive in the world the way it is today,” Lewis said.
He sees a sociological change, a pendulum shift over a 70-year period. Stereotypically, in the 1950s, “dad worked eight hours a day, mom stayed home with the kids.” Then for a generation, more two-adult families had both parents working, and children were in childcare. Now “the pandemic kind of brought it back to a central point. And some people made the decision: they’re not going back,” he said.
He tends to look at job creation from the perspective of the employer, rather than the employee, but emphasized that it is important for business owners to understand how workers think about their work.
“Businesses across the board are looking at ‘who are my workers? What do they want in a job?’ Instead of just assuming you know what they want.”
“If I’ve got a low-paying job, and I’m working for someone who is a jerk, and my hours are terrible, and I have to pay exorbitant amounts for childcare. And I’m not making any money at the end of the day. I’m breaking even or I’m making $100 or $200 a month net. Is it worth it? And many people are deciding no,” Lewis said.
“A lot of businesses, especially in manufacturing, are increasing their pay-rate offerings, to try to entice people to come back to work. People are offering other kinds of perks, you know, at the job, to try to get people back. But childcare is kind of the elephant in the middle of the room here. This area of New York state has been designated a childcare desert,” he said.
Lewis advises employers to think creatively about all the options: Do I have to raise my prices? Do I have to cut staff?
“It’s like a balloon, you know, you squeeze on one end of it, the other end blows up.” Alternatives to higher pay such as non-monetary benefits, better working conditions and cooperation between businesses are important.
