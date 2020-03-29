Forty residents across The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 29, according to local health departments, and the region had its first death from the disease Thursday, March 26.
The Otsego County Department of Public Health announced 14 positive cases, including one death, as of Sunday, March 29.
Brenda L. Utter, 63, of Morris, passed away March 26, “following a brief and courageous battle with the coronavirus,” according to her obituary.
Chenango County has 12 confirmed cases of the disease caused by coronavirus, according to a March 29, announcement from Isaiah Sutton, director of environmental health and code enforcement for the Chenango County Department of Public Health.
The health department assisted in a contact investigation after an employee at Sherburne-Earlville Central School tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a Friday, March 27, announcement from district Superintendent Eric Schnabl.
“News like this can be received with mixed emotions from our community,” Schnabl wrote in a letter to the district community. “As always, the safety and health of our students and staff are our top priority. We continue to work to support our students, families, and employees during this difficult time and appreciate your cooperation.”
Sixty-four Chenango County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and an additional 104 are under precautionary quarantine, according to a media release.
The Delaware County Department of Public Health received two laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 reports Sunday, bringing the county-wide total to nine cases, according to an announcement from programs manager Heather Warner.
One of the new positive reports is a close contact of a resident who tested positive and had been quarantined prior to becoming symptomatic, according to a media release.
The first individual to test positive is fully recovered and no longer in isolation, according to the release. Four Delaware County residents who tested positive are recovering safely while isolating at home, and four additional cases are isolated and receiving medical care in a hospital.
Nineteen Delaware County residents are under mandatory quarantine and five are under precautionary quarantine, according to the release. The county has tested 125 people to date, with 14 tests pending and 100 negative results.
Five Schoharie County residents, plus one non-resident who works at SUNY Cobleskill, tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, March 28. No update was available March 29.
