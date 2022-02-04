Region gets icy crust from storm, but avoids worst

New York’s Southern Tier missed the worst of a winter storm that dumped up to 17 inches of snow farther north on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. However, NYSEG and the Delaware County Electric Cooperative reported that the storm knocked out power to nearly 1,500 addresses in Delaware County.
At 1 p.m. Friday, DCEC had 1,186 customers without power in Delaware County, mostly in Meredith, Hamden and Bovina. Worst hit was Bovina, where 75% of DCEC customers had lost electricity. There were also 145 customers in Masonville and 119 in Meredith without power. Operations Manager Ryan Sullivan was unable Friday afternoon to provide an estimate of when the electricity would be restored.
NYSEG reported 11 localized power outages across Delaware County — 99 customers were without power in Sidney-Masonville, 95 in the Meredith-Davenport area and 80 in the Middletown-Roxbury area. All power was expected to be restored by Friday afternoon, according to the NYSEG outage map. NYSEG reported no outages elsewhere in the four-county region.
A band of heavy rain fell across the mid-Atlantic and coastal regions Thursday and Friday, with a parallel band of heavy snow from Ohio to northern Maine. In between the two, a narrow band of freezing rain, sleet and snow fell for more than 24 hours in central Pennsylvania and the Catskills, including most of the region.
Snow totals increased dramatically between the lines of mixed precipitation and snow, National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany reported. As of midday Friday, Cazenovia had 14 inches of snow accumulation, Utica 11.5 inches and Ilion 13 inches. Meanwhile, Norwich got 4 inches of snow, Oneonta 3.2 inches, and less than an inch in Maryland and Worcester. Farther south, Hobart got 1.2 inches, while Jefferson saw 1 inch total. Binghamton reported freezing rain.
“The expansive major winter storm that has produced a myriad of hazards over the last couple days, including but not limited to heavy snow, crippling ice accumulations, flash flooding, and severe weather will enter its third and final day before exiting stage right into the Atlantic Ocean this weekend,” Friday’s NWS Short Range Forecast read.
Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Victor Jones reported that there were very few accidents in the county as of Friday morning, with no power outages or road closures. “Sorry I don’t have anything more juicy to report to you,” he said in a phone call Friday. “It’s OK for our county, but not so good for others.” Otsego County offices were closed because of the storm.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.