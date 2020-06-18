After a day when two local counties reported new cases of COVID-19, no new cases were reported Thursday.
Delaware County Public Health received no positive lab reports for COVID-19, according to a Thursday media release.
The county's number of positive results remained at 80, but the number of hospitalizations went down, with only one person currently being treated in a hospital. There have been 73 people listed as having recovered and one person reported to be isolating at home.
Five county residents have died from the disease.
Chenango County reported 139 total COVID-19 cases Thursday, unchanged from the day prior. There were no active hospitalizations and 130 people have been reported as having recovered from the disease. Six people have died, according to a media release. Forty-four individuals remain in quarantine. The county has conducted 8,044 tests to date.
Otsego County did not release COVID-19 case update Thursday. The countywide case total was 73 as of June 15.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since June 2, when 50 total cases were reported.
The Schoharie County Office Building has been opened to the public, according to the Health Department's page on Facebook. Appointments will be required. Those entering the building must wear masks and their temperatures will be taken.
The county's Department of Motor Vehicles office will not be open until June 29, which county officials said is a state, not local, decision.
