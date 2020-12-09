The region marked a COVID-19 milestone Wednesday, as confirmed cases reached 3,000.
The jump from 2,500 happened in just 10 days, and the increase from 2,000 took less than a month.
Otsego County reported 21 new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Department of Health, there are 143 active cases in the county, with 17 people hospitalized.
There have been 1,496 confirmed cases and eight deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 95 active cases, with six people hospitalized and 452 under active quarantine.
There have been 754 confirmed cases and 13 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 15 new cases Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker website. There have been 275 positive cases recorded in the county.
Delaware County reported 11 new cases Wednesday. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 96 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 320 under mandatory quarantine. There have been 475 cases and nine deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Several area schools are reporting COVID-19 cases within their walls.
South Kortright Central School Superintendent Krislynn Dengler said in a Wednesday Facebook post that a substitute staff member at the school has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Based on the Delaware County Department of Public Health investigation, and potential of further transmission, we will be moving to remote instruction for Thursday and Friday," the post said.. Parents and guardians of students in three impacted classrooms have been contacted and those families must keep their children isolated until contacted by Public Health.
All students will transition to remote learning through Friday, Dec. 11. It is possible that remote learning could be extended if additional cases materialize over the coming days, the post said. Depending on the scope of the investigation, more people may need to quarantine.
Cherry Valley Central School Superintendent TheriJo Climenhaga sent a letter to parents Wednesday, saying a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19, but that in-person teaching will continue.
Climenhaga said contact tracing was initiated and those considered to be close contacts have been notified and will be quarantined.
The Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District announced on its website that, beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, Golding Middle School and Cobleskill-Richmondville High School will transition to all-remote learning through at least the remainder of the week because of COVID-related staffing concerns.
"We will reevaluate our staffing levels later this week to determine when those two schools will reopen for in-person learning," the website post said,
Morris Central School will have remote learning for students in grades 8 through 12 until Dec. 18, according to its website.
Bassett Healthcare Network, in partnership with public health departments, will present an online seminar "The COVID-19 Vaccine: Be Informed" from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. The seminar is open to the public.
Those interested can log in on a computer, tablet or smartphone can access the Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/yxvc55cn; passcode 729538.
To join by telephone, dial 1-646-876-9923and follow the prompts to enter in the meeting ID and the password. The meeting ID is 472 571 706. The password is 141314.
