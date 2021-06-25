The last day of school for some school districts in Delaware County was delayed because of a power outage that was still being felt midday Thursday in some areas of the county.
Stamford Central School had a two-hour delay. Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi had a two-hour delay and moved back the Earth Science Regents to 10:15 a.m., and moved its graduation rehearsal to 1 p.m.
The Margaretville Central School District had students who had to take the Earth Science Regents report to the school at 9 a.m., while the district had elementary school students stay home.
The school kept the fifth-grade graduation ceremony on schedule for Thursday night.
The outage was widespread, affecting NYSEG customers in the towns of Delhi, Hamden, Bovina, Andes, Colchester, Kortright, Margaretville, Stamford and Roxbury. Customers of the Delaware County Electric Cooperative (DCEC) in those towns were also affected, as NYSEG delivers DCEC’s power.
According to Sarah Warren, NYSEG corporate communications manager for Western New York, an insulator failed at the substation on Sherwoods Road in Delhi at 6 a.m. According to Warren, the outage “impacted all customers served by that substation, which is roughly 23,644 customers.” She said the substation feeds “a long list of power lines in the area that were affected by the insulator failure.”
According to Warren, “Power was restored in phases as switching sequences were completed.”
She said that everyone in the service area had their power restored by noon.
According to the DCEC Facebook page, the phone number to call to report an outage was also affected by the power outage. Power was restored to all members of the cooperative by 12:08 p.m.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
