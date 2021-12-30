As is our tradition, we take a look back at the top news stories of the year.
COVID-19
For the second year, the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the news, insinuating itself into nearly every aspect of our lives.
We tracked COVID deaths throughout the year in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. The local death toll reached 100 on Jan. 24 and stood at 301 on Dec. 30.
Events around the region were affected by the pandemic early and late in the year when infection levels were high, but less so mid-year when numbers were dropping and it was believed the disease was on the decline. The area's largest event, the induction ceremony at The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, was initially canceled, though it was later rescheduled for a September weekday date that brought smaller crowds than might have been expected on a summer weekend.
As the year ended, the disease was rampant, with mask mandates imposed for public places and elective surgeries shut down at hospitals clogged with COVID patients.
Police encounters turn deadly
Four people in the area died after being shot by police officers.
In Oneonta, Tyler R. Green, 23, was fatally shot during a confrontation with Oneonta police in front of his River Street home on April 6.
Green was wielding a knife at the time of the incident, according to New York State Police, who took over the investigation from Oneonta police within an hour of the shooting.
A Franklin man was shot and killed by state troopers on Aug. 6, after allegedly shooting a man in Delhi, taking a shot at police and later pointing a shotgun at troopers after a standoff.
Roger Lynch, 59, was fatally shot with a single round by a member of a state police response team.
State police said a Walton man was killed early on Oct. 4 in Walton in a shooting involving a Walton police officer. Paul J. Weeden, 66, was shot after he pointed an item believed to be a gun at the officer, a media release said.
And, in December, a Unadilla man was shot and killed by a state trooper after a report of a domestic dispute on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Troopers said Mark A. Beilby, 24, was armed with a knife a Unadilla home and ignored commands to drop the knife as he advanced at the trooper. The trooper discharged his issued firearm, striking Beilby, a media release said. Beilby was later pronounced dead at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City.
State Attorney General Letitia James' office was tasked with investigating all the shootings, in accordance with a 2019 state law requiring the attorney general to review all police-involved deaths in the state.
James' office had not issued reports on the latter three incidents by year's end. On Dec. 3, it released the findings of its probe into Green's death and cleared the officers of any wrongdoing, saying the shooting was justified based on the threat he posed.
Proposed school merger fails
After a year of meetings, forums and a "straw vote" that made it appear the Schenevus and Worcester central schools would merge, Schenevus voters rejected the merger during a Dec. 1 vote.
The 509-254 vote in the district ended a process that began more than two years ago and put a stop to the proposed annexation merger, which would have combined the two districts into one under the leadership of the Worcester board and superintendent.
Worcester voters approved the proposal, 298-162, but the process required a majority of voters in both districts to be able to move forward.
“The voters have made it clear that merger is not the direction they want our district to go at this time, but we look forward to continuing to collaborate with Worcester in the future,” Schenevus Superintendent Theresa Carlin said in a media release.
Oneonta's top leaders retire
In Oneonta, longtime town Supervisor Bob Wood chose not to run for reelection, as did city Mayor Gary Herzig. Also in the city, Police Chief Doug Brenner and Fire Chief Patrick Pidgeon called it a career.
Town Board Member Randy Mowers was later elected to replace Wood, and Common Council Member Mark Drnek was elected as the city's next mayor. The city promoted police Lt. Christopher J. Witzenburg to the the chief's position and promoted Fire Department veteran Brian Knapp to the top job in that department.
Otsego hires county administrator
After years of discussion, the Otsego County Board of Representatives hired a county administrator.
Joshua Beams was hired in September as the county’s first administrator, a position created by the county board in December 2019. He was appointed to a three-year term.
Floods cause damage
Otsego County's Butternut Valley bore the brunt of flooding caused by summer storms on July 17 and 18.
A state of emergency took effect that weekend for the towns of Butternuts, Morris and Pittsfield, where major transportation routes were deemed impassable due to overflowing creeks and streams.
State Route 51 was closed from the village of Morris to state Route 8 in Mount Upton, as was county Route 4 between state Route 23 in Morris to state Route 51 in Gilbertsville.
Fire departments in Morris and Gilbertsville were forced to relocate operations as both stations were overrun by floodwaters, according to Michele Farwell, who represents the towns of Butternuts, Morris and Pittsfield on the Otsego County Board of Representatives.
“Luckily, everyone came together to help out,” Farwell said, praising the neighborly efforts of fire departments in Mount Upton and South New Berlin.
Otsego launches county ambulance service
Faced with declining numbers of volunteers in local ambulance squads, the Otsego County Board of Representatives authorized the creation of a county ambulance service to help out.
The board approved the ambulances in August and announced Monday, Nov. 15, that the service would begin the next day.
Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said the county ambulance service is a pilot program, which will be funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for two years while county officials come up with a way to fund the service in the future.
Rep. Daniel Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield, who is chair of the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, said the ARPA funds allowed the
county to purchase two ambulances and hire 20 emergency medical technicians.
“If it weren’t for the ARPA funds, we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Wilber said.
The cost to staff the service will be $1.2 million each year.
Norwich gets $10 million DRI grant
The city of Norwich got word in December it would receive $10 million in the form of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
The news came from an announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 7 and a companion event in the city, attended by local officials.
Reacting to the news, Norwich Mayor Shawn Sastri said, "This is an exciting day for Norwich, and I commend all in our community who put forward a compelling DRI package. Thank you to Gov. Hochul for her support. This $10 million DRI award will bring a series of new development to Norwich."
Son found guilty of murdering father
A story that began in 2019 was finally wrapped up in October as Dylan Robison was sent to prison for killing his father.
Otsego County Judge John F. Lambert sentenced Robinson, 17, on Oct. 4 to 20 years to life in prison.
Robinson had been convicted by a jury on June 23 of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery in connection with the death of his father, Kenneth Robinson, in 2019.
According to testimony, Dylan shot his father in the chest and head after going to the elder man's home, purportedly for a robbery.
